Sri Ganganagar, March 25: Three Army personnel lost their lives after the military vehicle, in which they were travelling, overturned in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Wednesday night. Five personnel, who sustained injuries in the accident.

"Three Army personnel lost their lives and five injured in an accident involving their military vehicle at Gopalsar near Suratgarh, Rajasthan," Army officials said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed condolences over the loss of lives and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

"Saddened to learn of an accident in Suratgarh, Sri Ganganagar in which three army soldiers have lost lives and five are injured. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this difficult time. Prayers for speedy recovery of those injured," Gehlot tweeted.

