Bhopal, Sep 15 (PTI) Milk and not eggs will be given to children at `anganwadis' in Madhya Pradesh to tackle malnutrition, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan clarified on Tuesday.

Women and Child Development Minister Imarti Devi had said earlier that eggs will be distributed at anganwadis (government-run child care centres) in the state.

"We will distribute milk to malnourished children. Not eggs but milk will be given to the children. We will start a campaign (against malnutrition)," Chouhan said.

Chouhan had taken a stand against distribution of eggs to children at schools and anganwadis during his previous tenure as chief minister too, citing concerns of vegetarian parents.

He was speaking after inaugurating an exhibition on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark the latter's birthday at the state BJP office here on Tuesday.

The BJP is observing a "service week" to mark Modi's birthday from September 16 to 23.

Informing that the state government will also observe a `Week for the Poor' during this period, Chouhan said the distribution of milk at anganwadis will start from September 17.

Various welfare programs for the poor would be organized every day during the week, he informed.

Two weeks ago, minister Imarti Devi had said in Gwalior that to eradicate malnutrition, eggs would be served to the children who opt for them, besides fruit.

Devi had started distribution of eggs in some tribal- dominated blocks when she held the same portfolio under the previous Congress government.

