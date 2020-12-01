Chandigarh, Dec 1 (PTI) The minimum temperature again settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius, up one notch against normal limits, according to the meteorological department here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 8.3 degrees Celsius, while Karnal recorded a low of 9 degrees Celsius.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Ludhiana recorded a low of 9.2 degrees Celsius, while Patiala's minimum also settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius.

