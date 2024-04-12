New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Delhi on Friday recorded a minimum temperature of 21.7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Humidity was recorded at 27 per cent at 8.30 am.

The weather department predicted cloudy skies during the day and said the maximum temperature was likely to settle around 39 degrees Celsius.

