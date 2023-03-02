New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) The minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 14.1 degrees Celsius on Thursday, a notch above the season's average, according to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

The weather office said the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 201, which falls in the "poor" category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 89 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

