Thiruvananthapuram, May 5 (PTI) Kerala Minister V Sivankutty on Monday said that his office has lodged a complaint with the Director General of Police (DGP) regarding reports of a 'fake website' created in the name of the Department of General Education.

According to a statement from the minister's office, a news report published in a local newspaper today claimed that a 'fake website' had been set up under the name of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations to offer SSLC and Plus Two courses and conduct examinations.

Also Read | MHA Asks Several States To Conduct Mock Drills To Prepare for Any Attack on May 7 Amid Rising Tensions With Pakistan.

Based on this report, the minister's office has written to the DGP, requesting an investigation and appropriate legal action in the matter.

Further details regarding the developments are awaited.

Also Read | How Long Was the 2013 Papal Conclave? Who Were the Indian Cardinals Who Attended Conclave? All About Election That Made Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio Pope Francis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)