New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday launched a portal dedicated to cleanliness and reducing pendency of work in government offices as part of the special swachhata campaign 2.0, beginning October 2.

The portal -- www.pgportal.govlin/scdpm22 -- has been developed by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in the Union Ministry of Personnel, according to an official release.

The launch ceremony was attended by senior officers of 85 central ministries and departments besides DARPG Secretary V Srinivas.

Singh said that on the directions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scope and mandate of the special campaign 2.0 from October 2 to October 31 has been expanded and all regional offices have been included in it.

All central ministries, departments and all attached and subordinate and autonomous bodies of the Government of India will take part in the campaign.

The minister said till date more than 67,000 sites have been identified by central ministries and departments for conducting the cleanliness campaign and it is likely to touch one lakh sites by September 30. In the first special campaign undertaken in October, 2021, only 6,000 sites were covered.

Referring to Prime Minister Modi's very first speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort on August 15, 2014, wherein he announced launching the Swachh Bharat Mission from October 2 that year, Singh said the mission on hygiene and cleanliness became a 'jan andolan' and a social reform movement.

He said it also demonstrated the intent of the government that it will address the fundamental issues facing the common people on a mission mode.

The minister said that during the first phase of the special campaign in October last year, about 12 lakh sq. ft. of space was freed up in offices for productive use and Rs 62 crore earned from disposal of scrap.

The minister said the activities included indoor and outdoor cleanliness campaign, disposal of scrap, weeding out of outlived records and disposal of pending references from the Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial references, Parliament assurances and public grievances.

Singh said the special campaign this year reinforces the importance of timely disposal of references and a clean work space and is expected to cover more than 1.5 lakh post offices, overseas mission or posts, railway stations, and other public offices.

DARPG Secretary V Srinivas said the preparatory part of the special campaign 2.0 commenced with the launch of the portal and it will continue till September 30, when ministries and departments will identify the pendency in selected categories and finalise the campaign sites across their offices and complete necessary procedural requirements to conduct the campaign.

