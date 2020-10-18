Guntur District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Ministers and MLAs on Saturday toured flooded villages in Kolluru mandal of Guntur district after rains wreaked havoc there.

A local MLA Meruga Nagarjuna along with the ministers and other MLAs toured the village on a tractor. However villagers did not get a chance to explain their problems to the elected representatives.

Villagers became furious when elected representatives went away without paying attention to the flood victims. (ANI)

