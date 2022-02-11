New Delhi, Feb 11 (PTI) The pre-legislative consultation policy, under which draft bills have to be put in public domain to seek views of stakeholders, also gives ministries sufficient leeway to forego the provision on the ground that it is not feasible or desirable to do so, Rajya Sabha has been informed.

Responding to a question by Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress MP Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju said the pre-legislative consultation policy was formulated by the Committee of Secretaries headed by the cabinet secretary in January 2014 and every ministry or department is required to adhere to the decision taken thereunder and give effect to the policy.

The two members had asked about the number of bills passed during the last five years that have been put in public domain for a minimum period of 30 days as prescribed under the policy.

In his written reply, the minister said paragraph 9.2 (a) of Chapter 9 of the Manual of Parliamentary Procedure in the Government of India provides that the ministry/department concerned will formulate the legislative proposals in consultation with all the interested persons and authorities concerned, including a discussion on the necessity for the proposed legislation and all matters of substance to be embodied therein.

Every ministry/department has to comply with this requirement, he said.

"However, paragraph 11 of the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy gives sufficient leeway for the Ministry/Department to eschew the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy on the ground that it is not feasible or desirable so to do," he said.

He also noted that the Law Ministry does not maintain any record relating to compliance by the ministries or departments with the Pre-Legislative Consultation Policy.

