Ministry of Mines participates in 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' plantation drive in New Delhi (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], June 7 (ANI): In line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of Mines organised a plantation drive in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, as part of the nationwide 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' campaign, an official statement said.

The event was led by the Secretary, Ministry of Mines, V L Kantha Rao, and saw active participation from senior officials and staff of the Ministry.

Currently in its second phase, 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam 2.0' blends environmental responsibility with emotional connection -- encouraging citizens to plant a tree in the name of their mother.

Rao highlighted the importance of individual participation in environmental protection and encouraged citizens to plant trees as a tribute to their mothers and to Mother Earth.

The Ministry of Mines remains committed to supporting national initiatives aimed at building a greener, cleaner, and more sustainable India. (ANI)

