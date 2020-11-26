Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) Three people, including a boy, were arrested by the Kerala police from Rajasthan on Thursday for allegedly duping several people by using fake social media profiles of IPS officers and collecting money under the pretext of humanitarian work, police said.

The arrests were made based on digital evidence gathered after investigation by the Cyber wing police.

Also Read | Air India Allows No-Show Waiver, One Free Reschedule to Passengers Unable to Reach Delhi Airport Today Due to Traffic Chaos.

The boy, a minor, created fake accounts of senior police officers in the ranks of IGP and DGP in Kerala and sent requests to their friends asking for money under the pretext of seeking donations for humanitarian work, a senior police official said. "The duo was apprehended from Rajasthan after we gathered digital evidence against them. They used only the internet to commit the crime. We used geo-mapping with the help of the service providers to gather information on the location of the accused," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)