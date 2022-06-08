Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Jun 8 (PTI) A tractor-trolley overturned in Sahuvapur village in the district, leaving two people dead and 20 others injured, police said on Wednesday.

The accident took place on Tuesday night when the driver of the tractor-trolley lost control over the vehicle and it overturned, they said.

Also Read | 400 Vacancies in Airports Authority of India, Application Process Begins June 15 Read … – Latest Tweet by ANI Digital.

An 11-year-old girl and a 50-year-old woman, both residents of Udaypur Lonpurwa village, were killed in the accident.

Police, with the help of locals, rescued the injured who were then rushed to a community health centre, from where 10 people were sent to the district hospital, they said.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 50i Prime India Launch Tipped Online: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)