Thane, Dec 17 (PTI) A four-year-old boy has allegedly been kidnapped by an unidentified person in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in Kalyan Phata area, they said.

Also Read | ‘Forgive Me My Love’: Woman Dies by Suicide, Leaving 2 Video Messages for Boyfriend in Gujarat’s Palanpur, Police Begin Probe.

The child was allegedly kidnapped from near his house. His family carried out a search but could not find him, an official from Shil-Daighar police station said without elaborating on the incident.

The family approached the police on Monday, following which a case was registered against the unidentified culprit under section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said.

Also Read | PM Modi Rajasthan Visit Today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Inaugurate and Launch Projects Worth Over INR 46,300 Crore.

Efforts were on to trace the child, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)