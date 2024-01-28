Burari (New Delhi) [India], January 28 (ANI): A 15-year-old girl was attacked with acid by a 16-year-old boy in the national capital, said police.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday in the Burari area of Delhi.

Police said that the boy was caught by the locals and was later handed over to the police.

Police further informed that locals reported about the acid attack after which a team reached the spot and the accused was caught.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the boy was reportedly frustrated over a dispute with another girl after which he randomly attacked the victim, as a means of venting his anger.

A case under IPC 326B 341 has been registered against the boy and he has been detained, police added. (ANI)

