Mumbai, Aug 15 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a flat on the 15th floor of a 20-storey building located in Byculla in south Mumbai on Sunday evening, but nobody was injured, a Fire Brigade official said.

Also Read | Delhi Govt Raises Allocation of COVID-19 Vaccines for First Dose Recipients to 70% in Govt Centres.

The fire erupted in a flat on the 15th floor of Amina Heights located near the Agripada police station, he said.

Also Read | Realme GT & Realme GT Master Edition India Prices Leaked Online: Report.

"It was a level one fire and extinguished within one hour. The cause of the blaze is not known yet," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)