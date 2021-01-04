Hyderabad, Jan 3 (PTI) A fire broke out in the engine of a Bengaluru-bound Rajdhani Express train near Vikarabad district of Telangana on Sunday night, a official of South Central Railway (SCR) said.

All the passengers of the train are safe, he said.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when the New Delhi to Bengaluru Rajdhani Express was passing Nawandgi railway station, SCR Chief Public Relations Officer Ch Rakesh said.

The loco pilot noticed smoke from the locomotive and as a precautionary measure stopped the train. As minor flames erupted and it was confined to a small portion of the engine, which was detached from the coaches, he said.

A fire tender was pressed into service and the flames were put off. A relief locomotive was sent to the station, the chief PRO said.

The exact cause of the fire was being ascertained, the official added.

