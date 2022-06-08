New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) A minor fire broke out in a room in North Block housing the Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday, officials said.

No was injured in the blaze.

The fire broke out early this morning in the room housing the ministry's private branch exchange (PBX).

The blaze was controlled immediately with the help of fire extinguishers, the officials said.PTI ACB

