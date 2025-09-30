New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): A five-year-old girl died after an iron rod allegedly "accidentally" fell on her from an under-construction building in East Delhi's Jagatpuri Extension, police said on Monday.

According to the GTB Enclave Police Station, a PCR call was received around 11 a.m. on September 28 reporting that an iron rod had fallen on a child in Gali No. 4, Jagatpuri Extension.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot and found the child, identified, grievously injured and was immediately taken to GTB Hospital, where doctors discovered that the impact had caused severe head trauma and injury to her right eye. "Despite intensive treatment in the ICU, the child succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment".

Initial inquiry revealed that a four-storey building was under construction in the area. "An iron rod, which had been used to build a platform for a water tank on the terrace, had accidentally fallen, striking the child as she was walking through the lane"

Based on the father's complaint, police have arrested the building owner, identified as Nathu Singh (68), along with three labourers involved in the construction work. The iron rod has been seized, and construction activity at the site has been halted.

Authorities have assured strict action against those found responsible for negligence leading to the fatal accident. (ANI)

