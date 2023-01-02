Palghar, January 2: A fire gutted a truck transporting goods on Monday in Palghar in Maharashtra, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said. Solapur Blast: Three Killed in Fire After Explosion at Firecracker Factory in Barshi (Video).

The truck was moving from Mumbai to Ahmedabad in neighbouring Gujarat when the fire broke out at 2pm in Kasa police station limits, he added. MP: Fire Breaks out in Hotel After Cylinder Explosion, No One Hurt; Blaze Doused.

"The driver of truck managed to jump out in time. The blaze was put out by two fire engines in an hour," he added.

