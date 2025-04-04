Hyderabad, Apr 4 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by a co-passenger in the washroom of a moving train, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Friday.

The incident took place on the morning of April 3, when the accused, a man in his 20s, subjected the girl to aggravated sexual assault and rape inside the train's washroom. She was travelling with her family members at the time.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

According to police, the accused followed her when she went to the washroom and assaulted her.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered at the Railway Police Station (RPS) in Secunderabad, and an investigation is underway, the GRP added.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link Later This Month, Says Railway Board.

When asked if the accused had been taken into custody, a senior GRP official told PTI that he was currently being questioned.

In a separate incident on March 22, a 23-year-old woman sustained injuries after jumping out of a moving train to escape a man who allegedly tried to rape her.

She was travelling alone in the ladies' coach of an MMTS (Multi-Modal Transport System) train from the Secunderabad railway station to Medchal when the incident occurred.

A case was registered, and a hunt was launched to trace the accused, who had fled.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)