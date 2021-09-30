Jammu, Sep 30 (PTI) A minor girl was allegedly raped by a man here, following which the accused was arrested, officials said.

Information was received at police post Pounichak regarding the kidnapping and rape of a minor girl, they said, adding a case was registered and investigation taken up.

Also Read | Motorola Edge 20 Pro Launching Tomorrow in India at 12 PM IST; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

Special police teams were constituted and with strenuous efforts as well as taking technical assistance and timely human intervention, the accused was apprehended within 24 hours after the commission of the crime, police said.

During interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the crime, they said, adding further investigation is on.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: 37-Year-Old Tailor Marries Minor Girl From Coimbatore, Sexually Assaults Her; Arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)