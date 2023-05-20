Sonbhadra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Robertsganj area of Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the matter came to the fore after the victim's father filed a complaint to Sonbhadra Police on Thursday.

Officials said that the accused was identified as Shiva (22), a resident of the Kotwali area of Robertsganj, and he was arrested on Friday.

According to the ASP Sonbhadra, Kalu Singh said that the victim's father said that two girls on Tuesday lured his daughter and she was taken to the house of the accused where he allegedly raped her.

The accused then took her to Ahraura in the Mirzapur district of UP and dropped her off at her aunt's place.

The victim's aunt later informed the girl's parents about the incident.

Subsequently, a preliminary investigation was taken up and a case under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act was registered.

Police swung into action and arrested the accused youth.

ASP Kalu Singh said that on May 18, the victim's father approached the police and lodged a complaint on May 18. "Based on the complaint a case was registered, and the accused was arrested. Further proceedings are on," he added. (ANI)

