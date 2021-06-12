Hoshiarpur, June 12 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on the charge of raping a 14-year-old girl in a Hosiarpur village, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Kulvir Singh and Gurmukh Singh, said police.

The victim alleged that her neighbour Gurmukh Singh and his friend Kulvir Singh had raped her.

They also threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed it to anyone, the victim told police.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act was registered, said police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)