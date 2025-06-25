Patna, Jun 25 (PTI) A minor girl was sexually assaulted allegdly by her friends in Patna's Kotwali area, police said on Wednesday.

Four boys were detained in connection with the incident.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Law and Order-1 (Patna) Krishna Murari Prasad told reporters: "We received information on Tuesday night that a minor girl was sexually assaulted by her friends in Kotwali locality. Police reached the spot and took the victim for medical examination".

On the basis of information provided by the victim and her family members, police registered a case against the accused.

"The police detained four minor boys in connection with the incident. Further investigation is on," said the SDPO.

He did not divulge the age of the victim as well as the detained boys.

