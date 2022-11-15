Gurugram, Nov 14 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was found dead on Monday at a house in Sector 46 here just four days after she started working as a domestic help there, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

Around 6:45 pm, the police received information that the maid died under suspicious circumstances in the house. A police team led by inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of sector 50 police station, reached the spot.

The police team found her hanging from a ceiling fan.

The deceased was a native of Lucknow.

During investigation, the police found she was working at this house for only four days.

The landlord told the police the girl's brother and sister-in-law live in the Jal Vihar Society of Sector-56.

The police called them on the spot. After which police took the body in custody and sent it to the mortuary.

"Prime facie it seems a suicide. No suicide note has been found from the spot. The matter is being investigated. Further action will be taken as per the statement of the family," said inspector Rajesh Kumar.

