Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], October 20 (ANI): A minor girl, who was allegedly raped in the Basantpur area of Balrampur, attempted suicide by consuming poison.

"After the incident on October 16, the girl consumed poison and was hospitalised for two days. A team has been sent to arrest the accused," said Prashant Katalam, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Balrampur.

"Minor girl's father informed us about the incident," he added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

