Muzaffarnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) The body of a 55-year-old doctor, who went missing after jumping into the Ganga canal here, was found Saturday, police said.

Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Gandhi colony that falls under Bhopa police station, allegedly committed suicide on Monday by jumping into the canal, they said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Encounter Between Security Forces and Terrorists Underway in Pulwama.

His scooter was found parked near the canal, they added.

According to Kumar's family, he was worried about an issue relating to his son-in-law.

Also Read | Petrol and Diesel Prices in India on October 16, 2021: Fuel Prices Hiked Again; Check Rates in Delhi, Mumbai and Other Metro Cities.

Meanwhile, the body of a 35-year-old man, identified as Vinod, was recovered in Kairana village of Shamli district Friday, nine days after he went missing. He allegedly drowned in Yamuna on the pitr amasia festival. He had gone for a bath in the river with his friends.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)