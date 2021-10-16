New Delhi, October 16: The prices of petrol and diesel were hiked again on Saturday, October 16. This marks the third consecutive day when the rates of fuel were increased by the Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). The petrol price and diesel price have reached their highest levels across several metros and the petrol rate breaching the Rs 100-mark in several cities. In Delhi, the petrol price stood at Rs 105. 49 per litre on Saturday, October 16 and the diesel price at Rs 94.22 per litre. A day before, on Friday, the petrol and diesel were being sold in the national capital at Rs 105.14 per litre and Rs 93.87 per litre respectively. Tamil Nadu Budget 2021: Petrol Prices in State Reduced By Rs 3 Per Litre.

The petrol is being sold at Rs 111.43 per litre in Mumbai on Saturday, October 16. Meanwhile, the diesel costs Rs 102.15 per litre in the capital city of Maharashtra on Saturday. The prices have been hiked for the third straight day. On Friday, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 111.09 per litre and Rs 101.78 per litre in Mumbai. The petrol price breached the Rs 100-mark in Mumbai on May 29 this year and has remain above it since then. World May See Peak of Petrol, Diesel Demand by 2035 but Not in India, Says Oil Ministry Official.

Check Prices Of Petrol & Diesel In Metro Cities On October 16, 2021 Here:

City Petrol Price Diesel Price Delhi Rs 105.49 Rs 94.22 Mumbai Rs 111.43 Rs 102.15 Kolkata Rs 106.10 Rs 97.33 Chennai Rs 102.70 Rs 98.59

After the recent hike, the price of petrol stood at Rs 106.10 per litre in Kolkata on Saturday, October 16. Meanwhile, the diesel is being sold at Rs 97.33 per litre on October 16 in the capital city of West Bengal. In Chennai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at Rs 102.70 per litre and Rs 98.59 per litre respectively on October 16. With the recent revision in the rates, the fuel prices have reached record high across several cities in the country.

