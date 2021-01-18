Jaipur, Jan 18 (PTI) The body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since January 16, was found in an under-construction building here on Monday, police said.

The body of Arsalan was recovered from the building in Amber area on the basis of information provided by one Aasif (20), who was detained on the suspicion of having kidnapped the boy, they said.

Aasif along with another accused had kidnapped Arsalan for ransom while he was flying kite on Saturday. They took the boy to an isolated place, and tied his hands and legs. Aasif told the police that the boy died before he could call his father for ransom, the police said.

During the investigation, the needle of suspicion pointed towards Aasif and he was detained. When questioned, he confessed to having kidnapped the boy, they said.

On the basis of the information provided by Aasif, Arsalan's body was recovered from an under-construction building. It was found hidden in a sack under a pile of bricks, they added.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for a post-mortem examination. The accused is being further interrogated, the police said.

