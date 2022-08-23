Uttarkashi (U'khand), Aug 23 (PTI) An Indian-origin tourist from the US who had gone missing during a trek to Dodital here was rescued safely by the State Disaster Response Force personnel on Tuesday, police said.

Rajiv Rao (62) was rescued from a peak beyond Bhairav temple after a search that lasted for about 72 hours, they said.

Information about Rao's sudden disappearance had reached the police on August 20. He had lost his way en route to Dodital and gone in the opposite direction.

However, he was found safe and is being brought to Uttarkashi, police said.

