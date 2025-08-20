Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): A 29-year-old woman, Archana Tiwari, a lawyer and civil judge aspirant, who went missing while travelling on Narmada Express on August 7, was found from Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said on Wednesday.

According to the GRP, the woman was travelling on the Narmada Express on August 7 to reach her hometown, but when she did not arrive, her brother, Ankush Tiwari, lodged a missing complaint with the GRP Katni on August 8. Later, the case was transferred to GRP Rani Kamalapati station in Bhopal, where a formal missing case was registered on August 9 and began investigation into the matter.

GRP Superintendent of Police (SP), Rahul Lodha said, "The woman Archana Tiwari who was travelling on berth number 3 of coach B 3 of Narmada Express on August 7 and efforts were on to trace her after the missing complaint. After the efforts of nearly 10-12 days, she was recovered from the Nepal border on Wednesday."

Tiwari, a resident of Katni district, completed her graduation from her home district and practised as an advocate in Jabalpur for two years. Over the past year, she has been practising in Indore, preparing to become a lawyer and civil judge in the MP High Court. In the meantime, she was being pressured by her family members to get married, he said.

"Before the incident day, the family member of the woman had fixed her wedding and she had a debate with her family. The family members gave her warning to call off her lawyer studies to get settled with marriage. She wanted to continue her studies. She then talked to one of her friends, Saransh Jokchand (26), a resident of Shujalpur and one Tajendar Singh and made a plan to escape," the officer said.

After that, with the help of Jokchand and Singh, she left the train in the outer area of Itarsi railway station, where there was no CCTV and travelled to Shujalpur, Indore and Hyderabad. She then moved to Delhi, and from there she crossed to Nepal and was staying in Kathmandu. Later, when the police rounded up Saransh Jokchand, the whole incident came to light, he said.

After that, the police contacted the woman, who was brought to the Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, then to Delhi and Bhopal on Wednesday, the officer concluded. (ANI)

