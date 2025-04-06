Champhai (Mizoram) [India], April 6 (ANI): Assam Rifles on Sunday recovered weapons and explosives in Mizoram's Saiha district and apprehended a person.

Assam Rifles recovered 122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, eight metres of safety fuze, one 12-bore rifle and ammunition.

"Acting on specific intelligence of movement of arms and explosives through general area Niawhtlang village in district Saiha, Mizoram, Assam Rifles launched an operation on 06 Apr 25, apprehended an individual and recovered122 detonators, 94 gelatin sticks, eight metres of safety fuze, one 12 bore rifle and ammunition," as per an official release.

"The apprehended individual and the recovered items have been handed over to Mizoram Police, the release read.

On April 2, Assam Rifles recovered 42,000 Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 12.54 crore in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district.

On March 31, Assam Rifles along with officials from the Excise and Narcotics Department in a joint operation recovered heroin worth over Rs 39 lakh in Mizoram's Champhai District.

On 24 March, Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with Land Customs Station, Zokhawthar, recovered 491 foreign-origin e-cigarettes, four cases and 42 cartons of foreign-origin cigarettes, and 10 cases of Korean Soju in Mizoram's Champhai district.

On March 22, Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Customs Preventive Force recovered illegal Areca nuts worth Rs 1.008 crores in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

On March 19, Assam Rifles recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 2.97 crores from Silchar.

On February 28, the Assam Rifles, in a joint operation with the Mizoram Police, seized methamphetamine tablets weighing 20.209 Kgs worth Rs 60.63 crore in the Champhai district of Mizoram.

In a separate operation, Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police in a joint operation on February 28, in Mizoram apprehended three individuals and recovered arms and ammunition.

On February 27, security forces arrested two individuals and recovered ammunition from them in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district. (ANI)

