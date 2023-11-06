New Delhi, November 6: As Mizoram gets battle-ready for its assembly polls on Tuesday, all eyes are on the performance of some key candidates who have thrown their weight so that their party wins the northeastern state. The Mizo National Front (MNF) Chief Minister Zoramthanga has emerged as one of the most prominent faces in this election. Zoramthanga who won Aizawl East - I in the 2018 assembly elections will be contesting from the same constituency.

The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM), which has posed itself as the prime contender in this election, has thrown in their party vice-president Lalthansanga to contest against the three-time Chief Minister. The Congress has nominated Lalsanglura Ralte, a first-time candidate, to contest against the Chief Minister. Zoramthanga who was the second in command to MNF founder Laldenga had earlier served as the Chief Minister from 1998 to 2008 and from 2018 onwards after overthrowing the 10-year-old Congress government in the state. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: BJP Committed To Create ‘Marvellous Mizoram’, Says PM Narendra Modi on Last Day of Campaigning (Watch Video)

In the 2018 state assembly elections, he secured 42.9 per cent votes defeating independent candidate K Sapdanga (30 per cent votes) and Congress' K Vanlalrawna (24.5 per cent votes). ZPM chief Lalduhoma who is also the party's chief ministerial candidate will be contesting from Serchhip from where he is the present MLA. In 2018, Lalduhoma secured 35.4 per cent votes defeating the Congress' Lal Thanhawla which got 32.7 per cent votes.

Lalduhoma has been pitted against MNF debutant J Malsawmzual Vanchhawng. The Congress has fielded R Vanlaltluanga from Serchhip who had earlier contested the Assembly polls in 2013 unsuccessfully. Lalduhoma, a former IPS officer from Mizoram, was elected as a Lok Sabha MP in 1984. He is the founder of the ZNP and was chosen as the first chief ministerial candidate of the ZNP-led Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) coalition in the 2018 Assembly polls. Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Over 1,200 Polling Booths Prepared for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Says Chief Electoral Officer

Another key contender in the Mizoram polls is the state Congress chief Lalsawta who will contest from Aizawl West-III. Lalsawta is up against ZPM candidate VL Zaithanzama and MNF candidate K Sawmvela. Lalsawta won the state elections in 2008 and 2013 from Aizawl East-II. However, it lost the seat to MNF's Robert Romawia Royte in 2018. While MNF won the seat with 41.4 per cent votes, Lalsawta remained restricted to only 26.9 per cent votes.

Lalsawta had been the Finance Minister of Mizoram from 2008-2018. He was appointed the president of the Pradesh Congress Committee in 2021, succeeding Lal Thanhawla, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Mizoram. The Bharatiya Janata Party which opened its account in the state assembly polls in 2018 by bagging one seat has a key candidate in Vanlalhmuaka, the party's state president who will be contesting the polls from Dampa constituency.

Mizoram Deputy Chief Minister Tawnluia who is also the MNF vice president will be contesting from Tuichang. Aged 80, Tawnluia is the oldest candidate in the fray. The Deputy CM was the oldest candidate in the 2018 assembly elections as well when he contested from the same seat. Tawnluia will be challenged by ZPM's W Chhuanawma.

Vanlalhmuaka will be contesting against Mizo National Front's (MNF) Lalrintluanga Sailo, Congress' Lalhmingthanga Sailo and ZPM's Vanlalsailova. Vanlalhmuaka had earlier contested from the Serlui constituency and finished fourth with 12.20 per cent of votes behind MNF, Congress and independent candidates.

The North-eastern state of Mizoram is going to polls on Tuesday the counting of which is scheduled on December 3. A total of 174 candidates are in the fray. In the 2018 assembly elections, the Mizo National Front (MNF) secured 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent and emerged victorious defeating the 10-year-old Congress government. The Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the regional party that surprisingly came second in the 2018 polls bagged eight seats. It is seen by many as the main contender to the ruling party. The Congress bagged five seats in the 2018 assembly polls while the BJP got one, securing its first seat in the North-eastern state.

