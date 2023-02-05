Champhai (Mizoram) [India], February 5 (ANI): The 42nd Assam Rifles and a team of Champhai Police recovered 119 grams of heroin valued at over Rs 59 lakh from a vehicle while conducting random checking in a joint operation on Sunday.

While conducting random checking at the outskirt of Mualkawi village (Zokhawthar road) in the Champhai district of Mizoram, the Joint team recovered 119 grams (9 soap cases) of heroin, valued at over Rs 59 lakh in the international market from a vehicle.

The contraband drugs were recovered from the possession of a person named Vanlalchama (36-year-old) of Khamrang village, Kolasib district, the driver of the vehicle plying from Zokhawthar to Champhai.

According to Champai Police, A case FIR u/s 21(b)/25 ND&PS Act was registered against the accused person for further investigation. (ANI)

