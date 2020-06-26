Aizawl, Jun 26 (PTI) Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Friday said relief materials will be provided to the families affected by earthquakes in three districts of the Northeastern state.

A series of tremors of varied intensity jolted Mizoram between June 18 and 24. Though no casualty was reported, the earthquakes caused damages to houses and roads in several areas of Champhai, Saitaul and Serchhip districts.

The number of people affected by the natural calamity is being ascertained, officials of the state disaster management and rehabilitation department said.

At a meeting here, the chief minister instructed officials of the department to provide immediate relief to the families affected by earthquakes.

A 5.1-magnitude tremor rocked Saitaul district at 4:16 pm on June 21, followed by a 5.3-magnitude quake in neighbouring Champhai district at 4.10 am the next day. Another quake of magnitude 4.6 occurred on June 18 in an area 98 kilometres southeast of Champhai town.

The quakes damaged more than 60 structures, including church buildings and other properties, in various areas of Champhai district, officials said.

On June 23, an earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Serchhip district, while a 4.1 magnitude tremor jolted Champhai district again on June 24, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

Champhai district also witnessed at least six aftershocks between June 23 and June 24.

