Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], December 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Lalduhoma officially launched the Mizoram Chief Minister's Rubber Mission on Monday at Dawrpui Multipurpose Hall, Aizawl, marking a significant step towards transforming Mizoram's agricultural landscape, according to an official release.

The event was attended by Lalthansanga, Minister for Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, as the Guest of Honour.

Also Read | Jackal Attack in Mumbai: Golden Jackal Bites Man in Chembur, 2nd Incident in Recent Weeks.

In his address, Chief Minister Lalduhoma acknowledged the historical challenges faced by Mizoram's farmers with various crops and plantation initiatives, which often resulted in disappointment and eroded trust in government programmes. He emphasised the potential of rubber as a globally high-demand crop that offers sustainable income opportunities while supporting environmental conservation.

The Chief Minister assured the public that the mission is meticulously planned and aims to effectively utilise Mizoram's arable land, transforming the state into a hub for rubber production.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Newborn Girl Found Dead on Campus of Nursing College in Mehsana After Students Spot Stray Dogs Dragging Bundle, Police Launches Probe.

Prior to the launch, key officials conducted an in-depth study by visiting Tripura, Kerala, and the Rubber Board of India, acquiring valuable insights and expertise to ensure the programme's success.

Lalthansanga, the Minister for Land Resources, lauded the Chief Minister's vision and disclosed that the initiative was developed following extensive consultations with Sawar Dhanania, Chairman of the Rubber Board of India. He reiterated that the nodal department is fully prepared to execute the mission efficiently and deliver tangible benefits to farmers.

The Rubber Mission, scheduled to commence in the 2025-26 financial year, aims to cultivate 1,000 hectares annually, benefiting 1,000 farmers each year. During the first phase, spanning four years, the mission targets the development of 4,000 hectares of land.

In a noteworthy moment during the event, Pankaja Borah, General Manager of NABARD's Mizoram Regional Office, handed over a sanction letter of Rs 27.98 crore for the initial phase of the mission, which will cover seven districts in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)