Mumbai, December 16: A 22-year-old man was bitten by a golden jackal in a residential society in Chembur on Monday, December 16, at 11 am. This marks the second such incident in recent weeks, further heightening concerns about the growing interaction between humans and wildlife in the Chembur area.

The Mid-Day reported that the Maharashtra Forest Department has responded swiftly, launching an awareness campaign aimed at residents to prevent future attacks and educate them on how to handle such situations. This incident follows a similar attack in Trombay last month, when a golden jackal bit a nine-year-old boy on November 14. Wolf Spotted in Vikhroli? Mumbai Forest Department Issues Clarification After Kannamwar Nagar Residents Mistake Golden Jackals for Wolves.

Golden Jackal Attack in MumbaiJackal Attack in Mumbai

In the earlier attack, Mohammad Ayan Mastan Shaikh was playing outside his home when the jackal bit him on the thigh. His mother, Barkat Nisha Shaikh, recalled that a neighbour initially thought her son had been bitten by a dog, but it was soon clarified by a bystander that it was a jackal. The boy was taken to Shatabdi Hospital, where he received three injections, including an anti-rabies shot, and will require one more dose on December 11. Vikhroli Dog Attack: Dog Trainer Dies After Being Attacked by Great Dane in Mumbai, Family Alleges Foul Play; FIR Registered.

This latest incident follows a concerning pattern of jackals wandering into residential areas, with five jackals reported dead in the Trombay-Chembur belt over the past month. The forest department is actively investigating these events, as the presence of wildlife in urban areas continues to pose risks to both animals and residents.

