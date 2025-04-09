Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], April 9 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma met with Anurag Garg, Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), at his office in Aizawl on Tuesday.

They discussed various strategies to combat the growing drug menace in Mizoram.

The Mizoram Chief Minister highlighted the need to strengthen efforts in addressing the influx of drugs from across the international border.

He emphasized the importance of improved infrastructure and adequate manpower in the border areas to curb drug trafficking effectively. He also mentioned that the State Government has made appeals to the Central Government to establish a Mizo Territorial Army under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Director General of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Anurag Garg expressed that establishing a fully functioning Zonal Office in Mizoram would be beneficial and reiterated the need to strengthen the workforce.

He further stressed the need for more NCB staff who are proficient in the Mizo language.

The meeting was also attended by Vanlaldina Fanai, Commissioner & Secretary to the Chief Minister. (ANI)

