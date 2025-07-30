Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], July 30 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting at the CM's Conference Hall in Aizawl to review progress on the proposed Mizoram State Super Speciality Cancer & Research Centre, which will be constructed at Zemabawk, Aizawl, with funding from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under the Government of India's External Aided Project (EAP).

Mizoram has the highest incidence of cancer in India, with an alarming 189.7 new cases per 100,000 population annually, compared to the national average of 98.5.

Due to the lack of advanced cancer care facilities within the state, many patients are referred outside Mizoram for treatment, placing a heavy financial burden on the government and families alike.

Cancer types most commonly found in India, in order of the number of cases, include Breast, Stomach, Cervix, Lung, and Oesophagus. While Mizoram's most prevalent cancers are Oesophagus, Lung, Stomach, Breast, and Cervix, highlighting the urgent need for a dedicated comprehensive cancer care centre within the state.

For the Mizoram State Super Speciality Cancer & Research Centre, Rs 700 crore is estimated, with Rs 560 crore expected to be covered by a JICA loan.

The Loan Agreement between the Government of India and JICA was signed in February 2023. The loan carries an interest rate of 1.5 per cent and is scheduled for repayment starting in 2033.

The planned infrastructure includes a state-of-the-art cancer hospital building, a Nuclear medicine block and Staff quarters.

Advanced medical equipment to be installed includes - PET Scan/SPECT Scan, 1.5 Tesla MRI, 128-slice CT Scan, PACS, RT-PCR/NGS and other diagnostics and development of soft component & capacity building.

Today's meeting included discussions on the transparent and efficient selection of contractors and implementing agencies.

A follow-up meeting will be convened soon to finalise these steps.

The meeting was attended by TBC Lalvenchhunga, Adviser to CM, H. Lalengmawia, Commissioner & Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Department, and other senior health officials. (ANI)

