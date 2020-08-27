Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Thursday participated in the Mizoram General Election to Village Councils and Local Councils, 2020.

Taking to Twitter, CM Zoramthanga posted the pictures while he cast his vote.

"I participated in the Mizoram General Election to Village Councils and Local Councils, 2020. Thanking all the election officials and every part-taker for providing safe platform to many voters in exercising our constitutional franchise amidst this pandemic," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Election to village councils in nine districts out of the 11 districts of Mizoram and over 70 local councils within Aizawl municipal area were announced on August 5.

There are altogether 558 village councils in nine districts barring three Autonomous District Councils areas in the southern part of the state and 83 local councils within Aizawl municipal area.

Aizawl, Lunglei, Serchhip, Champhai, Mamit, Kolasib, Khawzawl, Hnahthial and Saitual along with local councils at Aizawl went to polls today.

In order to prevent and contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the state election commission on Wednesday decided to defer the elections till further notice to nine village local councils and village councils, according to a statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations yesterday.

These include - Sawleng Village Council, Chhimveng Village Council, Darlawn Venghlun Village Council, Darlawn Vengpui, Melriat Village Council, Hualngohmun Village Council, Kelsih Village Council, Chaltlang Lily Veng Local Council and Ramhlun South Local Council. (ANI)

