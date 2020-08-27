Kerala, August 27: The Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam 2020 result has been declared. Students who appeared for the exam can check the online scores at keralapsc.gov.in. This is the first-ever KAS exam to have been held. The Kerala Public Service Commission conducted the exam on February 22. The exam was held in two sessions -- morning and afternoon -- in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state.

The list has been prepared by including the number of candidates who have secured top marks in the OMR Test- Preliminary Exam Paper I and Paper-II.

The candidates who qualify for this exam will be shortlisted to appear for the main exam. The Kerala PSC had scheduled the main exam in July but postponed it later due to the delay in publishing the preliminary results. NEET, JEE 2020: NTA Chief Vineet Joshi Explains Why Exams Shouldn’t Be Postponed.

Below are the steps to check KAS preliminary Result 2020

1) Click on the official website keralapsc.gov.in

2) Go to the results tab on the homepage

3) Find the list 1 and 2 of candidates selected

4)Download the PDF for your future reference

Click here to check KAS preliminary Result 2020 List 1:

Click here to check KAS preliminary Result 2020 List 2:

The KAS final exam will be held based on the prescribed syllabus. The exam will be descriptive in nature and will be held in two days. The main exam will carry a total of 300 marks. It will be followed by an interview round which will carry a total of 50 marks.

