Aizawl, Nov 2 (PTI) Congress Legislature Party leader in Mizoram assembly Zodintluanga Ralte tested positive for COVID-19, official sources said on Tuesday.

Ralte (59), the MLA from Thorang, was found infected with coronavirus on Monday, they said.

He has developed mild symptoms and is in home isolation, they said.

