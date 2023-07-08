Aizawl, Jul 8 (PTI) Four people were arrested for possessing opium worth Rs 1.75 lakh in Mizoram's Lawngtlai town near the India-Myanmar border, an official of the Assam Rifles said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint operation was launched with the state police and 2.9 kg of opium was seized, he said.

Four people were arrested and the accused and the seized contraband were handed over to the police, the officer added.

