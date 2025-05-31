New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Mizoram Governor General VK Singh (Retd) on Saturday expressed condolences to the bereaved families and those who have lost their homes and properties. Flash floods and multiple landslide incidents in Mizoram have killed four people in the last 24 hours, as per officials.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and widespread damage caused by the recent heavy rainfall in Mizoram. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and those who have lost their homes and properties. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. I commend the tireless efforts of all involved in the rescue operations amidst this crisis," Singh said in a post on X.

Singh also urged people to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution.

"As heavy rains persist, I urge everyone, especially those in disaster-prone areas, to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution," Singh added in his post.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Lalduhoma thanked the workers of the power and electricity department for risking their safety and ensuring the restoration of electricity in households.

"Saluting the Unsung Heroes! Despite heavy rains, landslides, and widespread damage across #Mizoram, our brave Power & Electricity Department workers are out on the frontlines, restoring lines, risking their safety, and bringing light back to our homes. Your dedication powers our resilience. Thank you for your tireless service!" the CM's post on X read.

As per reports of District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA)s of various districts of Mizoram, several landslides have taken place in Aizwal, Lunglei, Champhai, Kolasib, Serchhip, Lawngtlai, Mamit, Saitual, Khawzawl and Hnahthial districts in last 24 hours causing damage to several houses, roads, leaving people affected. As per the DDMA reports, three people of a family died in the flash floods in Champhai district, while another died in Serchhip district.

Meanwhile, another person has been trapped in debris, as per the district administration. (ANI)

