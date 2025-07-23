Aizawl, Jul 23 (PTI) Mizoram Governor Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday stressed the need for installing a weather radar in the state, Raj Bhavan sources said.

During a meeting with IMD's Aizawl director Sudheer Kumar Dwivedi, Singh emphasised the need for closer collaboration with line departments and the media to ensure that weather updates are communicated effectively in the local language for the benefit of people, sources said.

The governor commended the work of the local meteorological centre in providing accurate weather forecasts and critical data, and urged it to intensify its efforts to disseminate information widely.

Dwivedi presented a detailed overview of the IMD's initiatives and future plans through a PowerPoint presentation.

Key initiatives include seven-day weather forecasts, air quality index to attract tourists, along with tailored weather forecasts for four popular tourist destinations in the state, the sources said.

Weather data updates, issued every six hours, are shared through social media and the official website.

Future plans set for implementation this year include installing a Doppler Weather Radar at Laipuitlang in Aizawl, as part of Mission Mausam, Dwivedi said.

Given that 90 per cent of cyclonic activity impacting the state comes from the southern region, a new meteorological office will be established in Siaha in the southern part of the state, he said.

A training and awareness hub for students will be set up at the meteorological centre in Aizawl, and plans are also afoot to upgrade the Aerodrome Meteorological Station (ASM) at Lengpui into an advanced Aerodrome Meteorological Office (AMO) in the near future, Dwivedi said.

