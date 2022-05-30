Aizawl, May 30 (PTI) Mizoram on Monday reported seven new COVID-19 cases, 15 less than the previous day, as the tally rose to 2,28,298, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 698, with no fresh fatality being reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Also Read | Sensex Opens in Green, Jumps 820 Points; Consumer Durables, IT Stocks Climb.

The northeastern state now has 161 active cases, while 2,27,439 people have recovered from the disease.

According to State Immunisation Officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.59 lakh people have been inoculated so far.

Also Read | Redmi 11 5G India Launch Likely To Take Place Next Month: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)