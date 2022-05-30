Redmi 11 5G India launch is said to take place next month. According to a report from 91Mobiles, the smartphone could be launched in Q2 2022 or by the end of June. The handset is expected to debut as the successor to the Redmi 10 smartphone. Ahead of its launch, specifications and features of the device have been leaked online. Redmi Note 11 Pro & Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Launched, India Prices Start at Rs 17,999.

Redmi 11 5G is likely to sport a 6.58-inch FHD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. For photography, the handset could feature a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP secondary camera. Upfront, there might be a 5MP selfie lens.

Redmi 11 5G is rumoured to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support and could run on an unspecified version of MIUI. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few teasers before its official launch.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 10:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).