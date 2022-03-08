Aizawl, Mar 7 (PTI) Mizoram is making efforts to evict personnel of the Assam Police camping in several areas along the border with Assam, a minister said on Monday .

Assam Police officers have been camping at Aitlang, Buarchep and Saihapui 'V' areas since June last year following a border dispute.

Replying to a question from Lalrindika Ralte of opposition Congress, Mizoram Home Minister Lalchamliana said his government is taking measures to evict police personnel from the neighbouring state from Aitlang area, which borders Assam's Hailakandi district and Buarchep and Saihapui 'V' areas near Cachar district.

Mizoram shares a 164.6-km boundary with Assam.

"We have not yet lost our territories or boundaries, but we are making efforts to take those back," Lalchamliana told the assembly.

"Although both state governments are making efforts to resolve the long-standing border dispute by holding dialogues… no tangible results have been achieved till now," he said.

The boundary dispute between the two northeastern states stemmed from two colonial demarcations in 1875 and 1933.

