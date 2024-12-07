New Delhi, [India], December 7 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested three persons from Mizoram in connection with a trans-border arms ammunition trafficking case, the agency said in a statement on Saturday.

The arrested were identified as Lalrinchhunga, Vanlaldailova, and Lalmuanpuia.

According to the NIA officials, the arrest of the three followed extensive searches at six locations in Mizoram state in the case.

The three arrested were found linked with the previously arrested accused and suspects and were actively involved in the explosives, weapons, and ammunitions trafficking network. A large number of weapons, ammunitions, explosives, weapons manufacturing equipment and tools, digital devices, and other incriminating articles were seized during the searches, carried out as part of NIA's ongoing investigations in the case, which the agency had registered at New Delhi on December 26, 2023, under relevant sections of IPC, UA (P) Act, Explosive Substances Act 1908, and Arms Act. NIA had started investigating the matter on the basis of inputs that some Mizoram-based entities were engaged in an illegal business and running a syndicate involved in the trafficking of arms, ammunition, explosives, etc. in the northeastern region of the country.

NIA had earlier, in July and November 2024, filed a chargesheet against accused Lalngaihawma and Solomona Hminga at Lalmithanga, respectively, in the case.

The agency is continuing with its investigations to unravel the conspiracy behind the arms and explosives trafficking in Mizoram and other northeastern states. (ANI)

