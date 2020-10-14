Aizawl, Oct 14 (PTI) Aizawl-based Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Inner Line Forest Reserve on Wednesday urged the Mizoram government to take steps to settle the decades-old border dispute with Assam, threatening an indefinite strike over the issue.

Addressing a press conference, JAC chairman F Ngurbiakvela said that a memorandum was submitted by it, NGOs in the state and the political parties to Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit in November 2018, urging the Centre to settle the issue between Mizoram and Assam.

Also Read | Unlock 5.0: Representatives of Cinema Hall Associations Meet CM Arvind Kejriwal, Thank Him For Opening Cinema Halls in Delhi.

The Union Home Ministry subsequently sent letters to chief secretaries of Assam and Mizoram, and also Surveyor General of India, asking them for their views and comments on the matter, he said.

However, the Mizoram government has failed to send its view on the matter despite reminders by the Centre on at least four occasions, he said.

Also Read | Sanjay Shinde, NCP Leader, Burnt Alive After His Car Catches Fire Near Pimpalgaon Baswant Toll Plaza in Nashik.

Ngurbiakvela said that the decades-old boundary dispute between the two states could have been resolved and the recent border tension in Mamit district averted had the boundary commission been set up.

A "farm house" located in an area claimed by both the states was torched by Assam officials last week, renewing the border standoff.

Ngurbiakvela said that if the state government does not respond to the Centre by October 21, they will go on a state-wide indefinite strike.

State Home Secretary Lalbiaksangi said the government has held discussions with all NGOs and political parties on setting up a boundary commission but could not reach a consensus till date.

"I am totally unaware whether views or comments have been sent to the Centre on matters related to the boundary commission. However, I am pretty sure that we have held consultations with all civil society organisations and political parties on the issue. No consensus has been reached yet," she told PTI.

The Mizoram government is making all kinds of efforts to settle the border disputes with the neighbouring states, she added.

Mizoram shares state borders with Assam (164.6km), Manipur (95 km) and Tripura (66 km).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)